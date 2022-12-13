A man accused of beating his then-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son so badly the child suffered brain damage and partial paralysis was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday as part of a plea agreement with the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Benjamin Maes, 32, pleaded guilty in May to one count of attempted child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and one count of child abuse as part of an agreement with prosecutors, which gave a judge discretion to sentence him to between five and a half and nine years in prison, according to a plea agreement.

After he’s credited for about 1,500 days while awaiting trial on electronic monitoring over the past four years, Deputy District Attorney Haley Murphy said in court, the sentence will put Maes behind bars for “a couple of years.”

