041723 md crespin3.jpg

Alvin Crespin is seated prior to his plea hearing Monday at the First Judicial District Court. Crespin pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence after a body was found decomposing in the bathtub of the Santa Fe hotel he was staying in through a homelessness program.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

A homeless man who was charged with first-degree murder after he was found in a Santa Fe hotel room with a dead body decomposing in the bathtub pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence and was sentenced to three years in jail Monday as part of a plea agreement.

Alvin Crespin, 47, initially was found incompetent to stand trial, and the case was stayed while he was being treated at the state Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, N.M. The stay was lifted after he was found competent in May 2022.

“Mr. Crespin was homeless,” Deputy District Attorney Tony Long told District Judge T. Glenn Ellington when asked to explain how a first-degree murder charge resulted in a plea to two counts of tampering with evidence.

041723 md crespin2.jpg

Assistant District Attorney Tony Long explains to District Judge T. Glenn Ellington on Monday how a first-degree murder charge against Alvin Crespin became a plea for tampering with evidence during a hearing at the First Judicial District Court. Long said all of the witnesses in the case were homeless and the department had not been able to locate them.

Recommended for you