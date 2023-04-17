Alvin Crespin is seated prior to his plea hearing Monday at the First Judicial District Court. Crespin pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence after a body was found decomposing in the bathtub of the Santa Fe hotel he was staying in through a homelessness program.
Assistant District Attorney Tony Long explains to District Judge T. Glenn Ellington on Monday how a first-degree murder charge against Alvin Crespin became a plea for tampering with evidence during a hearing at the First Judicial District Court. Long said all of the witnesses in the case were homeless and the department had not been able to locate them.
A homeless man who was charged with first-degree murder after he was found in a Santa Fe hotel room with a dead body decomposing in the bathtub pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence and was sentenced to three years in jail Monday as part of a plea agreement.
Alvin Crespin, 47, initially was found incompetent to stand trial, and the case was stayed while he was being treated at the state Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, N.M. The stay was lifted after he was found competent in May 2022.
“Mr. Crespin was homeless,” Deputy District Attorney Tony Long told District Judge T. Glenn Ellington when asked to explain how a first-degree murder charge resulted in a plea to two counts of tampering with evidence.
“Every single one of our witnesses is also homeless,” Long added. “Every single one of those witnesses cannot be located at this time. We’ve spent probably about the last year trying to locate those witnesses. … We’ve been unsuccessful.”
Long said the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office looked at other ways of presenting evidence to a jury but ran into “catastrophic failure” of a hard drive that contained video surveillance footage and there were no records available linking Crespin to the hotel room because it had been rented for him by a third party.
“So, there are a host of problems with the evidence … through no fault of the detective,” Long said. “It is just a case that has problems with it.”
Santa Fe police arrested Crespin after discovering a body on Jan. 4, 2021, which reportedly had been decomposing in a Cerrillos Road hotel bathtub for four days, according to a criminal complaint.
A man who was transported to a local hospital with chest pains that night told an emergency room technician a body was located in Room 237 at the GreenTree Inn, according to the complaint.
When police arrived, Crespin met the officers at the door and agreed to allow them to complete a welfare check, according to the complaint. They found a body covered in sheets in the bathroom, later identified as that of 50-year-old Virgil Tortalita of Santo Domingo Pueblo.
According to the criminal complaint, Tortalita had strangulation wounds, as well as stab wounds to his neck, hip, abdomen and chest. Police also found multiple blood stains on one of the hotel room beds, drug paraphernalia and a swirl mark that investigators said in the criminal complaint indicated an attempt to clean something off the floor.
Police attempted to interview Crespin, but according to the complaint, he refused to speak to officers unless they helped him “find his girlfriend.” Crespin later told police someone had tried to “force” their way into the hotel room but later refused to speak any further because he was “scared for his safety.”
The tampering counts were connected to Crespin having put clean sheets over the stained mattress in an attempt to hide the stains and having placed Tortalita’s body in the bathtub to avoid prosecution, Long told the court Monday.
Defendants sentenced to more than a year of incarceration usually are held in state prison.
But after receiving credit for more than 800 days, he was incarcerated waiting for his case to be resolved, Crespin will have less than a year left on his sentence.
Crespin’s attorney Kelly Golightley asked the court to allow him to finish his sentence in the Santa Fe County jail rather than state prison; Ellington agreed.
Long said during the proceeding the plea agreement calls for Crespin to serve three years supervised probation upon his release.
Police at the time said the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness had rented a room at the GreenTree Inn for Crespin. Many people experiencing homelessness stayed at the Cerrillos Road hotel through a partnership between the city of Santa Fe, shelters and other organizations in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep people off the streets in the early days of the pandemic.
In the first six months of 2021, three of the city’s homicides occurred at the hotel, according to previous reports. Two of the victims and one suspect in a violent death were clients of local nonprofits serving the homeless.
Ellington sentenced Crespin on Monday after Long said the victim’s family had agreed to the terms of the plea agreement and didn’t wish to make a statement — something that normally occurs at such hearings.
Crespin — who sat at the defense table alone because his attorney appeared remotely — declined to address the court.
“I just want to put on the record that my client is admitting to tampering; he was in a hotel room as other people were,” Golightley said during his plea hearing.
“There were never any witnesses that would ever be able to identify my client as doing anything more than staying in the room with the decedent, and I think this is a frustrating plea,” she said. “I’m not sure the state could prove the tampering was trying to avoid prosecution. But my client is very aware of his actions, and we think that this is a good resolution on the end.”
When asked to comment on the case, district attorney spokeswoman JoHanna Cox said, “I think Mr. Long was articulate in the court hearing.”