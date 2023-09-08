editor's pick Man found guilty of manslaughter in Taos killing The Taos News Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Taos NewsTAOS — Justin Fernandez was found guilty of manslaughter late last week in the 2021 killing of Antonio Martinez during an altercation in a warehouse.Fernandez was sentenced to 4½ years in prison, which included a three-year firearm enhancement.According to court records, Martinez, Fernandez and Fernandez’s brother, Ray Rivera, were together at a warehouse on Dea Lane on Dec. 2, 2021, when a fight flared up between Martinez and the brothers.In surveillance footage shown during the trial, Fernandez can be seen retrieving a firearm for Rivera, who is accused of firing the bullet that killed Martinez.Fernandez was initially charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated burglary, but those charges were dismissed by the time the trial started.Rivera faces a first-degree murder charge. His trial date has been set for Oct. 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesGovernor bans carrying guns in Albuquerque after 11-year-old killedLocal Hispanics say 'outsiders' continue to try to erase Spanish cultureBill Richardson: A big life, a bigger contributionAfter the reel, 'Oppenheimer' fans flock to Los Alamos in search of the realFormer New Mexico governor remembered as 'a great public servant'Top 10 fall coaches in Northern New MexicoNearly three years later, Santa Fe officials have no plans for toppled obeliskRegulation and Licensing Department spokeswoman, husband killed in car crashWildfire prompts evacuations of two Northern N.M. townsA hero to the world, Richardson got mixed marks at home Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Another Senate race, another GOP tomato can Will Webber Fantasy football dislikes me as much as I dislike it Rescue Report Dog who slipped rescuers finally corralled High Desert Table Cloud nine: Pavlova