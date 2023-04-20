TAOS — An inmate found dead this week in the Taos County jail had pleaded guilty to charges in the 2020 slaying of Leroy “Damasio” Fresquez in the Peñasco area and had agreed to testify at a joint trial for four co-defendants who were held at the jail as well.
Taos County, the Taos County Sheriff’s Office and the state Office of the Medical Investigator are investigating the death of 34-year-old Ezekiel Martinez, who was found dead early Monday morning by jail staff, according to a news release.
Jail staff were conducting routine checks around 2 a.m. Monday when they found Martinez slouched over and unresponsive, the news release states.
Medics were called immediately and arrived to find jail staff performing CPR on Martinez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Office of the Medical Investigator will conduct an examination to determine the cause of Martinez’s death, the news release states.
Martinez was charged alongside fellow Peñasco-area residents Steven Aguilar, Precious Aguilar, Ronnie Tafoya and Juanita Romero in the November 2020 death of Fresquez, whose remains were discovered months later. Authorities said he had been stabbed and shot.
Martinez pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, kidnapping, two counts of tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance. Under his plea deal, he faced 15 to 20 years in prison. The agreement required him to truthfully testify against the others.
A letter written by Tafoya alleges Martinez assisted in the homicide by helping to point a firearm at Fresquez, driving the vehicle and making sure Fresquez had been stabbed.
According to 8th Judicial District Attorney Marcus Montoya, there had been talks among Martinez’s attorney and the court about housing Martinez at a separate facility from the co-defendants.
However, according to a jail log, all five were held in the Taos County jail as of April 14.
Taos County Undersheriff Jerry Hogrefe and Sheriff Steve Miera said they had no further information on Martinez’s death, but a sergeant from their office had been assigned to the case.
