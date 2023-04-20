The Taos News

TAOS — An inmate found dead this week in the Taos County jail had pleaded guilty to charges in the 2020 slaying of Leroy “Damasio” Fresquez in the Peñasco area and had agreed to testify at a joint trial for four co-defendants who were held at the jail as well.

Taos County, the Taos County Sheriff’s Office and the state Office of the Medical Investigator are investigating the death of 34-year-old Ezekiel Martinez, who was found dead early Monday morning by jail staff, according to a news release.

