Torrance County sheriff’s deputies, responding to a report of a woman injured in a domestic violence incident, shot and killed an Edgewood man suspected of attacking her with a claw hammer, New Mexico State Police said.
The agency, which is investigating the fatal shooting, had announced the incident in a Twitter post early Tuesday. Officer Ray Wilson, a state police spokesman, later issued a news release identifying the deceased man as 37-year-old Travis Boawn.
A local medical center had alerted the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office of the injured woman just before 3 p.m. Monday, the news release said.
The woman had been able to escape the Edgewood home she shared with her alleged attacker and seek medical care. She was transferred to an Albuquerque hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, deputies went to the home on Skyline Drive and spoke with Boawn.
“At some point during the encounter, two TCSO deputies fired at least one round from their firearms,” the news release said. “Boawn was struck at least once by gunfire. Deputies rendered aid until paramedics arrived.”
However, the release said, Boawn died at the scene.
The news release provided no further information about what might have prompted the deputies to fire. Wilson did not answer a question about what had led to the shooting.
“We will have more information and an update available after the deputies involved are interviewed,” he wrote in an email.
He said in the news release the Torrance County deputies will not be identified by state police.
The incident occurred just three days after a state police officer was shot near Edgewood.
The officer had been responding to a report of a suspicious person at a gas station in the community Friday morning. When he tried to speak with a man and a woman in a Cadillac, state police said, the man drove the vehicle in reverse, ramming the officer’s patrol car, then sped away.
Following a high-speed chase, the officer performed a maneuver to stop the fleeing Cadillac, causing it to crash into a guardrail.
The officer and the driver exchanged gunfire, and the officer was struck, state police said. The couple ran from the scene, spurring a multiagency search.
The Associated Press reported two suspects were arrested Saturday in McIntosh, a community about 20 miles southeast of Edgewood, and charged with crimes tied to the shooting.
Caleb Dustin Elledge, 24, was charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer; tampering with evidence; aggravated battery on a peace officer causing great bodily harm; possession of a firearm or a destructive device by a felon; and criminal damage to property over $1,000.
Alanna Martinez, 22, was charged with harboring or aiding a felon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Since I was not on scene and NOT a witness to the events I would not have the authority to categorize this as a murder. Although if someone attacked me or my partner with a hammer I would not hesitate to minimize the risk.
Yet another murder by cops responding to a domestic violence call. They are trained to "go slow" and be patient on these calls, but it doesn't seem to work. I've been working the police training issues since 2014, following on the NMSP murder of Jeanette Anaya in Santa Fe, and seen NO appropriate response to this domestic violence problem. My suggestion, the cops should leave their guns in the car, or, two cops respond, and the lead officer should not have a firearm. This is obvious, but they won't do it. With no penalty for murdering people, why should they change? A minimal change which would improve things; 3 days off WITHOUT pay for shooting someone, as opposed to the current 3 days off WITH pay. We are incenting them to kill us; how stupid is that...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.