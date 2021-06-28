New Mexico State Police said a Roswell man was fatally shot by Chaves County sheriff's deputies Sunday after a foot chase.
Oscar Najera, 25, had fled from a home when deputies showed up in response to a report of a domestic dispute in a vehicle involving a gun, state police said in a news release.
Deputies found the unattended vehicle parked at a Stripes gas station in Roswell and saw Najera running from the area on foot, the release said.
During the chase, one deputy unsuccessfully fired his Taser at Najera before deputies fired at least one fatal shot. Najera was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identities of the deputies involved have not been released. State police are still investigating the incident.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.