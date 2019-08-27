Man faces charges after alleged machete attack

A Santa Fe man faces aggravated battery and assault charges after a couple reported he attacked them with a machete during an argument Friday at a Pecos Canyon campground.
New Mexico State Police filed charges Monday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court against Steve Ortiz, 30, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint said Ortiz and another man had been arguing at a campsite at the Davis Willow campground when “the incident escalated” and Ortiz armed himself with a green-handled, black-bladed machete and came at the other man.
When Ortiz pointed the machete at the other man’s neck, the man’s wife tried to separate the two men and was cut as Ortiz swung the machete toward them, the complaint said.
The woman’s husband rushed her to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Officers met the woman in the emergency room early Friday morning, where medical staff said she would be receiving about 15 stitches for two cuts to her inner left forearm, the complaint said. The couple told police what had happened and provided a description of Ortiz and the machete.
Police found Ortiz at the campground, with the machete near a campfire, but other witnesses told officers they did not see the fight. Ortiz was also taken to Christus St. Vincent to be treated for a finger injury.
Police arrested Ortiz Friday, according to the complaint. He remained in custody Tuesday in the San Miguel Detention Center in Las Vegas, jail records show.