A fleeing suspect led deputies from two New Mexico counties on a wild vehicle pursuit in Santa Fe on Friday night, colliding with a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car before escaping through an open patrol car window after being apprehended.

An incident report provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office states Manuelito Arguello, 41, will be charged in Sandoval County with aggravated fleeing, aggravated assault on a police officer, escape from custody, reckless driving and driving while having a revoked license.

Arguello was charged with two counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and leaving the scene of an accident Monday afternoon in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, according to online court records.

