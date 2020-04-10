A low-speed chase involving Santa Fe police and a man driving a stolen tractor ended Tuesday night with no arrest after the driver ran away.
Officers saw the man driving the single-seat Bobcat westbound on Rufina Street near Camino de Manuel around 9 p.m. with its lights off, according to a police report.
When they noticed an identical tractor at a nearby construction site, they turned around to pull the man over to verify he hadn't stolen the tractor.
Despite officers' sirens and commands to stop, the man kept driving.
"I noticed the Bobcat was traveling at a top speed of approximately 5 miles per hour throughout the time the operator would not pull over," the police report said.
The man turned onto Calle Eugenio and ran over a barbed-wire fence, the report said. Because the barbed wire could have damaged their vehicles, officers stopped the pursuit and shined a spotlight on the tractor before losing site of it behind thick vegetation.
Officers found the tractor in a nearby field, with its engine still running, but the man was gone, the report said. Two people with a view of the field from an upstairs balcony at San Isidro Apartments told officers they had seen someone matching the man's description jump over a wall.
Officers found the man's black-and-white striped shirt, but they could not find him at the apartment complex or nearby San Isidro Park.
Surveillance video from a shop near the field where the tractor was found only showed the officers running into the field, the police report said.
After verifying the tractor was stolen, officers had it towed.
