A Guadalupita man was charged Monday with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after police said he attempted to drive his pickup truck through a flooded roadway in Mora County.
John Vasquez was driving his friend, Benjamin Torres, back to Guadalupita Sunday afternoon after drinking a few beers together in Mora, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. While driving on N.M. 434, Vasquez and Torres came across a flash flood on the roadway at milepost 7.
As water flooded the vehicle, the truck flipped over and floated away. Torres, 64, could not exit the vehicle, according to the affidavit. His body was found inside the truck hours after the incident. The vehicle was found 100 yards from the area Vasquez tried to negotiate, according to a state police news release.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Vasquez told police he saw a couple of vehicles go through the flooded area and thought he could make it. The news release from state police stated witnesses saw Vasquez drive around several vehicles that had stopped due to the flooded roadway.
When he attempted to cross, Vasquez told state police the current turned his truck sideways and flooded the vehicle up to his and Torres' knees — according to the affidavit. Vasquez added he tried to reverse and get out of the ditch, but failed to do so.
Vasquez told law enforcement he followed the truck, but could not swim under what he said was four feet of moving water to save his friend, according to the affidavit.
State police was dispatched to the accident Sunday at about 2:30 p.m., the news release stated.
A swift water rescue unit arrived on the scene and provided Vasquez with medical assistance. However, according to the affidavit, Vasquez left and began to walk upstream.
The unit's captain told a responding state police officer he could smell "a strong odor of alcohol" on Vasquez, the affidavit stated.
Law enforcement tried to recover the truck, but the rushing waters proved too strong. According to the news release, officers had to wait until about 7:30 p.m. for the water to recede.
Once they recovered the truck and identified Torres' body, police found a case of glass Budweiser bottles on the vehicle's floorboard, according to the affidavit.
Vasquez was later found at his residence by state police, the news release stated. He was taken to the department's office in Las Vegas, N.M., and told law enforcement he left the scene because he was bleeding and had been traumatized by watching his friend die, according to the affidavit.
Vasquez was booked into the San Miguel County jail.