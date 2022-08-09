John Vasquez

John Vasquez

A Guadalupita man was charged Monday with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after police said he attempted to drive his pickup truck through a flooded roadway in Mora County.  

John Vasquez was driving his friend, Benjamin Torres, back to Guadalupita Sunday afternoon after drinking a few beers together in Mora, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. While driving on N.M. 434, Vasquez and Torres came across a flash flood on the roadway at milepost 7.

As water flooded the vehicle, the truck flipped over and floated away. Torres, 64, could not exit the vehicle, according to the affidavit. His body was found inside the truck hours after the incident. The vehicle was found 100 yards from the area Vasquez tried to negotiate, according to a state police news release.

Popular in the Community