A man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday on I-25 north of Las Vegas, N.M.
Laco Rodriguez, 43, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene, New Mexico State Police said Tuesday in a news release.
The crash occurred about 3 p.m., when investigators believe Rodriguez's 2001 Ford pickup left the southbound lane of I-25 and rolled, the news release states. Rodriguez was ejected from the vehicle.
"Seatbelts do not appear to have been properly worn and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor [in the crash,]" the news release states.
The case remains under investigation.
