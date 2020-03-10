A man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday on I-25 north of Las Vegas, N.M.

Laco Rodriguez, 43, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene, New Mexico State Police said Tuesday in a news release.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m., when investigators believe Rodriguez's 2001 Ford pickup left the southbound lane of I-25  and rolled, the news release states. Rodriguez was ejected from the vehicle.

"Seatbelts do not appear to have been properly worn and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor [in the crash,]" the news release states.

The case remains under investigation.

