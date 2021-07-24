A man died Friday after losing his balance and falling from a cliff along the western rim of the Rio Grande Gorge, the Taos County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities have yet to release the victim's name.
The man fell from a spot about a mile south of the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge. While steep portions along the rim are fenced off near the bridge visitor center, many areas along the West Rim Trail are exposed, with drops of 50 feet or more in some places.
