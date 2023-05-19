A man died after falling into the Santa Fe River in the city's downtown area late Friday morning, when heavy flows from rain showers swept him downstream to the historic village of Agua Fría.

Santa Fe firefighters pulled his body from the river near the intersection of West Alameda Street and El Rancho Road, city spokeswoman Kristine Bustos-Milhelcic said. She did not identify the man and said she was uncertain of his age or where he was from.

A witness reported seeing the man fall into the river near Guadalupe Street, she said.

