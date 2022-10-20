A man was detained in the La Cieneguilla Petroglyph area near Santa Fe on Wednesday after law enforcement received a tip that someone was vandalizing the ancient carvings. 

The federal Bureau of Land Management said in a news release Thursday that deputies from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident about 15 minutes after a citizen reported the vandalism. Deputies found the suspect walking on a trail from the petroglyphs toward the parking lot, where he was detained. 

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday the suspect admitted to vandalizing the petroglyphs and claimed he was drawing a Zia sun symbol over a swastika that was already painted on the rocks.

