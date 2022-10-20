A man was detained in the La Cieneguilla Petroglyph area near Santa Fe on Wednesday after law enforcement received a tip that someone was vandalizing the ancient carvings.
The federal Bureau of Land Management said in a news release Thursday that deputies from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident about 15 minutes after a citizen reported the vandalism. Deputies found the suspect walking on a trail from the petroglyphs toward the parking lot, where he was detained.
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday the suspect admitted to vandalizing the petroglyphs and claimed he was drawing a Zia sun symbol over a swastika that was already painted on the rocks.
Ríos added that a yellow spray paint can was recovered from the suspect's vehicle. However, he did not know whether the Zia symbol and the swastika appeared to be the same color or not.
"The bottom line is that he admitted to defacing the petroglyphs," Ríos said.
The suspect was not arrested Wednesday. While his information was taken by deputies, Ríos said BLM is leading the case since that agency can charge the suspect federally with a felony crime. He added the county would only be able to charge him with a misdemeanor.
"All the evidence, along with the individual's identifying information from the IDs he had on him — his driver's license — were handed over to the BLM rangers," Ríos said. "They will take over the case."
Since the suspect was not arrested and has yet to be charged, Ríos said he could not identify him at this time.
BLM found vandalism on 10 petroglyphs on Jan. 18 in La Cienega. In a news release at the time, the agency stated, "people who damage cultural sites may be charged with a felony, up to two years in prison, and $20,000 per charge."
The release Thursday states BLM does not know whether Wednesday's incident is related to the January vandalism. However, the federal criminal investigations looking into both incidents are ongoing.