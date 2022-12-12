Santa Fe police converged on a Cerro Gordo Road housing complex late Monday morning, warning area residents to remain sheltered in their homes and ordering occupants of one apartment to exit peacefully as officers waited outside with their guns drawn.

About two hours after the SWAT team standoff began, officers detained Raymond Lopez, 28, on two outstanding arrest warrants, "as well as an additional charge for resisting or obstructing an officer," Capt. Bryan Martinez said.

Police did not confirm whether Lopez was arrested Monday.

