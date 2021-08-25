Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies detained a man Wednesday following a report of shots fired and an hourslong search of a neighborhood off N.M. 14, between the city of Santa Fe and the village of Cerrillos, by the agency’s SWAT team, New Mexico State Police officers and a state police helicopter crew.
No charges had been filed by late Wednesday against Zachery Robert Clough, 35, who was taken into custody for questioning, sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos said.
Deputies had responded to a report of shots fired around 8:40 a.m. at a home on Arroyo Coyote Road, prompting the search for a suspect until 2 p.m., according to a news release.
Witnesses in the area reported seeing the state police tactical team and helicopter, which was circling the area near Arroyo Coyote Road and Shilo Road.
Ríos said he was unable to comment on whether Clough had been hiding from deputies, where he was found or whether he had a weapon.
No injuries were reported in the operation, though an ambulance was waiting at a law enforcement staging area during the search. The investigation is still active, according to the news release.
The New Mexican
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I'm glad they sent the SWAT team and choppers. Gives me great comfort and pays alot of overtime.
Neighborhood watch says there was a "fugitive, considered armed and dangerous" in this area, which is about a mile and a half from where I live.
If that info is accurate, then I, for one, am glad SWAT was called out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.