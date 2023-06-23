A Valencia County man convicted of murder as a teen will get a new trial more than two decades after he was accused in a fatal shooting, the state Supreme Court announced this week.
Justices issued a unanimous opinion ordering the case back to the state District Court in Valencia County for a new trial on Mario Rudolfo’s first-degree murder charge, citing a 2016 rule that applies retroactively to his case.
Rudolfo, 38, was 16 in 2001 when he and his brother, Jacob Gonzales, were accused of firing shots at a vehicle outside their home following a Thanksgiving Day altercation. The fight had erupted between the brothers and the family of Gonzales’ girlfriend, according to a news release from the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts. The shooting left one person dead and two wounded.
Rudolfo was convicted in 2004 of first-degree murder, attempted murder, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence and was sentenced to life in prison plus 9½ years.
In a later appeal, the state Supreme Court vacated the shooting conviction on the grounds of double jeopardy.
Justices wrote in their opinion, released Wednesday, it was unclear whether the jury had convicted Rudolfo of “willful and deliberate murder” or “felony murder” — a killing that occurred during another felony crime.
The Supreme Court determined in a 2016 case the crime of shooting at or from a motor vehicle could not serve as the underlying felony in a case of felony murder, according to the opinion.
“Generally, a felony with a purpose to ‘injure or kill’ may not serve as a predicate felony in a felony murder conviction,” Justice Michael E. Vigil wrote in the opinion.
He added: “Petitioner’s first-degree murder conviction must be vacated because it is impossible to determine whether the general verdict is based on the legally invalid theory of felony murder or on willful and deliberate murder. As a result, we ... remand this case for a new trial on the first-degree murder charge.”