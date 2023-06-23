A Valencia County man convicted of murder as a teen will get a new trial more than two decades after he was accused in a fatal shooting, the state Supreme Court announced this week.

Justices issued a unanimous opinion ordering the case back to the state District Court in Valencia County for a new trial on Mario Rudolfo’s first-degree murder charge, citing a 2016 rule that applies retroactively to his case.

Rudolfo, 38, was 16 in 2001 when he and his brother, Jacob Gonzales, were accused of firing shots at a vehicle outside their home following a Thanksgiving Day altercation. The fight had erupted between the brothers and the family of Gonzales’ girlfriend, according to a news release from the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts. The shooting left one person dead and two wounded.

Recommended for you