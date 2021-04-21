A Rio Arriba County man was arrested Sunday on rape charges and other counts after he was accused of attacking a woman near Ohkay Owingeh.
Sigfredo Lewis “Ziggy” Martinez, 23, faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated battery and a count of kidnapping, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court. He was booked in the county’s jail in Tierra Amarilla on Sunday night.
The complaint says New Mexico State Police responded to a call from a woman who said she had been violently raped by Martinez in a vehicle early Sunday morning off N.M. 68 north of Española.
When officers arrived, they found the woman hiding in some bushes. Martinez, who was still in his car, was unclothed and had scratch marks on his body and “apparent blood on his hands and face,” the complaint says.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, where doctors confirmed she had multiple injuries, including a bite wound that went through her lip and chin, according to the complaint.
She told police she and Martinez had been talking and drinking at the Plaza de Española and then decided to go to the Alcalde area.
As Martinez was driving them, she told police, he made repeated attempts to “jump on her” in the passenger seat. She tried to flee the vehicle multiple times, she said, but Martinez grabbed her arm and wouldn’t let her leave.
Eventually, she said, Martinez pulled over and attacked her.
When officers interviewed Martinez, the complaint says, he told them he had blacked out and did not remember anything. He could not recall why he had blood on his hands.
