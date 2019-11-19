Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death Monday night of a Santa Fe man at a home in a neighborhood just southeast of Bicentennial Park.
Deputy Chief Paul Joye said Robert Barela, 51, was killed in the attack, which prompted an hours-long Santa Fe police SWAT team response at a small apartment complex in the 1100 block of Lopez Street.
“Officers responded to Lopez Street … at about 8:23 p.m.,” Joye said. “It originally came in as an ambulance assist and when officers were en route they were advised the individual had been stabbed.”
Joye said Jonathan Kelly, 61, was taken into custody on an open count of murder but had been admitted at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center rather than the Santa Fe County jail, possibly due to injesting medications.
When officers arrived at the scene, Kelly refused to come out of his apartment, where police believe the stabbing occurred, although Barela was found outside the building.
The SWAT team arrived at 10:36 p.m., Joye said, as well as crisis negotiators.
“They were able to open a line of communication with Mr. Kelly, which was ongoing until a little after 3 in the morning,” Joye said.
When Kelly stopped responding, law enforcement went inside, where they found him unconscious. He was then taken to the hospital.
“We believe he took some prescriptions,” Joye said.
Property owner Angie Romero said Kelly has been living at the complex for about three months and was the only person on the apartment lease. He previously lived at the same property for about nine months in 2018.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
