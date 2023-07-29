lopez.psd

Joseph Lopez

 Santa Fe County jail

A man who was shot on Rufina Street near Richards Avenue early Thursday morning has died, and another man has been charged with killing him.

Santa Fe police responded to a call about a shooting near that intersection at 2:16 a.m. Thursday and found Pedro Cardoso, 28, police said in a news release. He was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in critical condition. According to a police report, he had been shot twice — once in the left buttocks, once in the right hip.

Detectives arrested Joseph Lopez, 34, initially charging him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and trafficking of a controlled substance, fentanyl.

