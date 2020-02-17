Police arrested a Santa Fe man near downtown Monday afternoon after executing an arrest warrant during a traffic stop.
The Santa Fe Police Department SWAT team later executed a search warrant at Michael Mena's home in the 600 block of Cerrillos Road.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Mena has been charged with battery on a household member, a misdeamnor charge, as well as being a felon in possession of a handgun, a fourth-degree felony.
Deputy Chief Paul Joye said in a telephone interview the arrest warrant was served at about 5:15 p.m. Monday.
No one was injured at either scene, police said.
Mena is accused of hitting a woman after the two got in a fight over the use of a vehicle, said an affidavit for his arrest warrant.
The woman said Mena hit her on the head and also threatened to beat her and break her jaw, the affidavit states.
A search of the Interstate Identification Index, a nationwide database that tracks criminal histories, showed Mena has been convicted of a felony in the last 10 years, according to the affidavit.
