A Santa Fe resident is accused of kidnapping and battering his girlfriend Wednesday, after she hid from him at the home of a former partner, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

Juan Gonzales is being charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery against a household member, battery and breaking and entering, the complaint says. 

The incident began with a verbal argument between Gonzales, 31, and his girlfriend at the latter's home in La Mesilla, according to the complaint. The woman told a Rio Arriba sheriff's deputy the two were arguing about her drinking and the cleanliness of her home.

