A Rio Arriba County grand jury has charged a 41-year-old man with attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection with an incident last month at an Española skate park in which police say a 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Court documents say the victim told investigators he had told Victor C de Baca on Aug. 20 “to go to the skate park so he can fight him like a man.” The victim told police he saw C de Baca reach into his waistband and, while running way, heard a gunshot.
C de Baca — whose last name is spelled various ways in police and court records — told officers he had been walking his dog with his fiancee when the 19-year-old and another man confronted him and his fiance at the park, after which C de Baca took the dog back to their nearby home and got a .45-caliber handgun “because he did not want to get jumped.” When he returned, he told police, he found the two men yelling at his fiancee.
C de Baca told police he fired two shots in the 19-year-old’s direction “with the intention of scaring them off.” He and his fiance then returned home to finish yard work, he said.
The accused shooter also faces a charge of evidence tampering. Police said he told officers that after the shooting, he put the handgun underneath a fire pit between two cinderblocks at his home.
C de Baca was being held without bond in the Rio Arriba County jail, inmate records show.