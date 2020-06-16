A man wielding an ax and a whip was struck with a Santa Fe police officer's stun gun during an arrest Tuesday morning at De Vargas Park.
Brandon Begay, 31, of Acoma Pueblo was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and one count each of aggravated assault, resisting or obstructing an officer, and criminal damage to property, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Chris Blumenstein, who witnessed the incident, said it began in the Railyard.
He was riding his bike through Railyard Park, he said, when a city worker stopped him and warned him a man nearby was waving an ax and attempting to whip passersby.
According to the criminal complaint, Begay had vandalized a city vehicle, and the worker had called police.
Blumenstein also reported the incident to emergency dispatchers, he said.
He and a group of men began to follow Begay through the park and the Santa Fe Farmers Market, which was open at the time. They "were warning people to be cautious and keep their distance because he was moving," Blumenstein said of Begay.
He called 911 to report the incident a second time because he was surprised police had not yet arrived, Blumenstein said; this time, he stayed on the line with a dispatcher to give updates on Begay's whereabouts.
After about 30 minutes, police arrived at De Vargas Park, where they approached Begay, Blumenstein said.
The Santa Fe Police Department did not return an email Tuesday inquiring about the delayed response.
According to the criminal complaint, Begay was holding the whip in his left hand and the ax in his right hand. He told officers someone had pointed a gun at him.
Officer Javier Vigil and Sgt. Nicola Butler told Begay he was allowed to carry the weapons but they needed to speak with him. Began, who had begun to walk away, turned around suddenly and lunged at Vigil, the complaint says.
Vigil unholstered his gun and pointed it at the ground in front of Begay and ordered him to put down his weapons, the complaint says. A few moments later, Begay tossed the ax toward the officer's feet and walked away.
Vigil followed Begay and ordered him to stop, the complaint says. Begay turned toward the officer and appeared to be holding a "spike of some sort."
Vigil holstered his gun and took out his Taser, the complaint says. He struck Begay in his right shoulder and abdomen.
