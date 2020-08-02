A man is accused of firing a gun at another man during a fight near the Plaza.
Santa Fe police on Saturday arrested Taverance Flynn, 27, and charged him with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and negligent use of a firearm.
Officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to Don Gaspar Avenue and San Francisco Street after Flynn fired several rounds, police Capt. Matthew Champlin said.
The fight had been brewing throughout the day, Champlin said.
Police are still investigating and may file additional charges, he said.
