Patrick Gallegos, 40, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested Sunday by Santa Fe police on suspicion of stabbing another man in the hand at a midtown homeless encampment.
Gallegos is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The two men had engaged in a fight at a tunnel near the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Siringo Road, the complaint says. Police said they spoke with the man who had been stabbed at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he was being treated for his wound. He told police he was homeless and had been walking his dog on a leash when he came to a camp of other people from the homeless community. An offleash dog from the camp had run over to his dog, he said, so he had asked the camp's residents to keep their pets on leashes.
This prompted one man to become aggressive, the stabbing victim told officers. The man, later identified as Gallegos, started a physical fight and pulled out a knife, then stabbed the man "in his left hand, exposing his tendon under his pinky," the criminal complaint says.
Police found Gallegos near the tunnel, the complaint says. He told police he had tossed his knife in some bushes, and officers were unable to recover it. Gallegos said he had brandished the knife during a fight but denied stabbing anyone.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.