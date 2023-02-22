A fatal October shooting at a mobile home park in Hernández is no longer as clear cut as it seemed after a man detained by Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputies during their initial response was charged with the homicide Tuesday. 

Kevin Martinez, 22 — identified as the grandson of the park's landlord in a previous story — is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Elmer Sanchez Jr., according to online court records. 

A man who lived at the park, 28-year-old Jerrid Maestas, was initially charged with the murder. However, a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in First Judicial District Court shows Maestas is only charged with tampering with evidence and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a serious violent felon in relation to the Oct. 17 shooting. 