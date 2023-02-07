Santa Fe police have charged a man with murder in the November death of 32-year-old Armando Torres Marquez, who was found shot in the head on a residential street in south-central Santa Fe. 

Erik Ibarra-Salcido, 31, faces a count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of bribery of a witness, according to online court records. He is accused of killing Torres Marquez over a debt.

Capt. Aaron Ortiz said the police department has been seeking Ibarra-Salcido since mid-November to speak with him about Torres Marquez's death. Officers believe Ibarra-Salcido is still in Santa Fe but might try to flee now that an arrest warrant has been issued, he added. 

