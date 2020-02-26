A Las Vegas, N.M., man has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection to an August 2019 homicide investigated by the Las Vegas Police Department.
Seig Isaac Chavez, 40, is accused of killing William Smith Jr., 71, on Aug. 15.
William's body was found in an alley in the 1000 block between Fifth and Sixth streets by a man taking a walk in the area, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed Tuesday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.
The man originally thought Smith had passed out, the affidavit states, but when he saw him there again the next morning he tried to wake him up. When he did not move, the man called police.
Police identified Chavez by examining video footage from a local restaurant that showed him speaking with Smith and Smith getting inside of his truck, the affidavit states.
According to the state Office of the Medical Investigator, the affidavit states, Smith died of stab wounds to the head, neck, truck and extremities. The medical investigator ruled his death a homicide.
According to online court records, Chavez has yet to be arrested.
