A Las Vegas, N.M., man has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection to an August homicide investigated by the Las Vegas Police Department.
Seig Isaac Chavez, 40, is accused of killing William Smith Jr., 71, on Aug. 15.
Smith's body was found in an alley in the 1000 block between Fifth and Sixth streets by a man taking a walk, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed Tuesday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.
The man thought Smith had passed out, the affidavit states. But when he saw him there again the next morning, he tried to wake him. When he did not move, the man called police.
According to the state Office of the Medical Investigator, the affidavit states, Smith died of stab wounds to the head, neck, trunk and extremities. The medical investigator ruled his death a homicide.
According to online court records, Chavez has yet to be arrested.
Police identified Chavez by examining video footage from a local restaurant that showed him speaking with Smith and Smith getting inside his truck, the affidavit states.
The footage shows Smith sitting in front of the Little Moon restaurant on Grand Avenue when a man later identified as Chavez drives a Chevy S-10 truck into the restaurant's parking lot. He gets out to speak to Smith and the two get back into the truck and leave together.
Investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage from the nearby Palomino Motel, which showed the truck had no mirrors and had a diamond-plated toolbox in the truck bed, the affidavit states.
Officers found a truck matching the description Aug. 26. However, the toolbox looked as if it had recently been painted black, the affidavit states.
A search showed Chavez was the registered owner of the vehicle, and his driver's license information matched the description of the man in the surveillance footage.
Two days later, officers executed a search warrant for the vehicle in the 3000 block of Hot Springs Boulevard, the affidavit states. Chavez allowed officers to pat him down for weapons, and they found five knives on him. Officers also collected a knife from Chavez's truck and cutout the front passenger seat, the affidavit states.
Chavez agreed to go to the Las Vegas Police Department for an interview, where he told officers he had suffered a head injury in a vehicle crash and had twice recently blacked out, according to the affidavit. He also said someone had recently taken his truck and returned it without his permission; that he was currently homeless; and that he sometimes helps others who are homeless by giving them rides, food and cigarettes.
The interview ended because Chavez did not want to continue, the affidavit states.
Las Vegas police also executed a warrant at the home of Chavez's mother, who told officers her son had suffered head injuries from vehicle crashes, the affidavit states. During the execution of the search warrant, officers seized around 20 knives from the home.
Officers executed a third warrant at a home in Tecolotito, which the property owner told police Chavez was renting, the affidavit states.
Inside they found a gray jacket and shoe with suspected blood, sandpaper, 11 cans of black spray paint and several knives, the affidavit states.
DNA collected from the jacket matched that of Smith, the affidavit states. Cutouts from the seat in the truck also contained DNA belonging to Smith.
