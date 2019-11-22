A Santa Fe man charged with vehicular homicide in the death of an Albuquerque hip-hop artist was moved from the Santa Fe County jail to a correctional facility in Los Lunas late Friday after attorneys agreed that the jail could not provide medical care he needs.
Police say Diego Pichardo-Rodriguez, 24, was speeding and driving on the wrong side of West Alameda Street when his pickup crashed into a vehicle driven by Andrew Martinez, who performed under the name Wake Self, around 10 p.m. Nov. 3 near the intersection of Camino Alire.
Pichardo-Rodriguez, Martinez and Martinez’s passenger —28-year-old Santa Fe muralist Kevin Allende — were hospitalized following the crash. Martinez, 30, died a few days later.
Pichardo-Rodriguez had two surgeries to repair injuries to his elbow and pelvis before he was released from the hospital Nov. 12. His attorneys filed an emergency motion Friday requesting his release on the grounds that his condition was deteriorating because of a lack of critical medical care at the jail.
The attorneys said in their motion that Pichardo-Rodriguez’s pelvic injury requires him to be confined to a wheelchair for three months and puts him at risk for deep vein thrombosis, for which he was supposed to receive daily injections of an anticoagulant. But the county jail told Pichardo-Rodriguez’s family that his medications would “not be accepted or administered,” according to the motion.
State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington held an emergency hearing on the motion Friday, capping an eventful week for Pichardo-Rodriguez, who also appeared in court Monday and Tuesday for a separate DWI case from June.
At Monday’s hearing, Magistrate David Segura found Pichardo-Rodriguez was not a flight risk because he was confined to a wheelchair.
At Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors asked that he be taken into custody for having violated his conditions of release in the June case. But Segura ordered that he be released on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Later that day, Santa Fe police arrested Pichardo-Rodriguez on a warrant obtained in the Nov. 3 case and signed by Ellington.
Pichardo-Rodriguez’s attorneys — Megan Dorsey and Mark Donatelli — said in their motion that prosecutors did not notify Ellington before he signed the warrant that Segura had already determined their client was not a flight risk and placed him on house arrest.
The attorneys wrote that Pichardo-Rodriguez’s condition worsened after he was incarcerated and he began defecating blood the night he was jailed.
They attempted to contact the jail’s medical unit, according to the motion, but were “repeatedly transferred to lines with no answer and no voicemail.”
They emailed the warden about the situation, according to their motion, but didn’t receive a response.
After hearing from Pichardo-Rodriguez’s doctor with only the attorneys present Friday, Ellington asked Santa Fe County Attorney Rachel Brown in open court whether the jail could provide adequate care for Pichardo-Rodriguez.
Brown said the county could not meet his medical needs, but she had been in touch with Department of Corrections officials about housing him at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas, which has a medical center. Ellington ordered that Pichardo-Rodriguez be transferred to the prison.
Pichardo-Rodriguez participated in Friday’s hearing via video from the county jail.
He is scheduled to appear before Segura for a preliminary examination in the fatal crash case Monday morning.
Why treat him at all! That’s our tax dollars paying for a worthless, brainless, lump of flesh. The poor victim is DEAD—no treatment left for him. The other victim is also facing multiple surgeries. This two time (actually 100’s of times just never caught) loser should be thrown in a cell to rot.
