A state district judge has ordered Timothy Lopez, 53, released on house arrest as he awaits his trial on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Thomas "Derick" Velarde at an Alcalde gas station on Thanksgiving Day.
Judge Jason Lidyard ordered Lopez released Wednesday over the objections of prosecutors, Lopez's attorney, John Day, confirmed Thursday. Lidyard ruled the District Attorney's Office hadn't presented enough evidence to prove Lopez was so dangerous that no conditions of release could protect the community from him.
Lopez — owner of Wicked Kreations Winery — shot Velarde, 58, after the two exchanged words at the La Tiendita gas station, according to police.
A motion filed by prosecutors said it appeared the two men had been feuding over a woman. "[Lopez] had a motive to kill Derick given the perception ... that there was an unwanted relationship between Derick and his girlfriend," the motion stated.
But Day said in an interview Thursday "this is a clear case of self-defense."
Velarde's sister Debbie Martinez said Thursday it was "incredible" to hear the judge say the state hadn't provided enough evidence to justify holding Lopez without bond until his trial.
"Judge Lidyard lived up to his reputation of letting out dangerous offenders," she said Thursday. "We were warned that he has a reputation of letting people out, and he did exactly that."
