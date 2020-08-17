Officers with Santa Fe police crisis negotiations and SWAT teams arrested a man Sunday at a home on Old Santa Fe Trail following a brief standoff.
Raymond Garcia, 45, is charged with one count each of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as five counts of possession of a controlled substance.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, a state Department of Game and Fish officer discovered an active arrest warrant for Garcia when he arrived at the man's home to drop off cages to catch poisonous frogs on his property.
Garcia gave the Game and Fish officer a fake name, the complaint says, but the officer learned his real identity and that he had an outstanding warrant tied to a robbery case.
The complaint does not explain how the Game and Fish officer learned of Garcia's identity or why the agency believed there were poisonous frogs on his property.
According to court records, Garcia was charged with armed robbery in 2017. And in May, state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington issued a warrant for his arrest, accusing Garcia of failing to comply with the conditions of his release and evading GPS monitoring.
Garcia fled from the Game and Fish officer in a Mercedes on Sunday and was not at home when police arrived, the criminal complaint says.
The Game and Fish officer asked police for help unloading the cages, the complaint says, and as he was pulling into the home's driveway, police saw a black Mercedes driving toward them in reverse.
Officers identified Garcia as the driver and told him to get out of the vehicle and attempted to open the door, the complaint says, but he refused and held the door closed, which caused the door's exterior and interior panels to separate.
Officer Anthony Sweeny tried to grab Garcia when the broken door opened, but Garcia reached behind his seat, "implying that he had a concealed weapon."
Officer Alejandro Arroyo then deployed police K-9 Ayke, who bit Garcia, according to the complaint.
Crisis negotiators attempted to get Garcia to come out of his vehicle for about an hour, the complaint says, adding he got out soon after the SWAT team arrived.
Officers found drugs and pipes while searching Garcia's vehicle.
Garcia is scheduled to appear for a Magistrate Court hearing Sept. 9.
