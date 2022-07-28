TAOS — An Albuquerque man accused of stabbing Cañon resident Joshua Trujillo at least 13 times at the El Prado Speedway gas station faces a first-degree murder charge following Trujillo’s death Wednesday.

Taos County sheriff’s deputies arrested 31-year-old Daniel Chavez last weekend after reviewing surveillance footage that shows a man stabbing 28-year-old Trujillo, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said Trujillo had died from his wounds at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, which prompted the murder charge. Chavez is also charged with two counts of aggravated battery and tampering with evidence. Hogrefe said “immediate arrangements were made for the Office of Medical Investigator to initiate their independent investigation.”

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

