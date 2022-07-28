The Taos News

TAOS — An Albuquerque man accused of stabbing Cañon resident Joshua Trujillo at least 13 times at the El Prado Speedway gas station faces a first-degree murder charge following Trujillo’s death Wednesday.

Taos County sheriff’s deputies arrested 31-year-old Daniel Chavez last weekend after reviewing surveillance footage that shows a man stabbing 28-year-old Trujillo, according to the sheriff’s office.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

