A man was arrested Friday after a standoff with the Santa Fe Police Department's SWAT team.
Officers responded to the 6000 block of Vuelta Ventura around 6 a.m. for a report of domestic violence, according to a news release.
The SWAT team and crisis negotiators surrounded a house after police said the suspect held a woman in the home against her will.
Around 11 a.m., police persuaded Isaac Barela, 20, to come out of the home.
Barela was arrested and charged with battery on a household member and resisting an officer. He also was wanted on four outstanding warrants.
