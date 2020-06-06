A stabbing in Santa Fe left one man dead and another in jail, police said.
Officers were called just after 11 p.m. Friday to Calle Atajo and Chestnut Street after a man called 911 asking for help, saying, "They were dying," according to police.
Officers found Matthias Hutt, 18, in a vehicle. He told investigators he stabbed his friend while they were "tripping on acid."
Police found the body of a man who appeared to have been fatally stabbed inside a home in the 1000 block of Calle Don Roberto.
Investigators have yet to identify the victim.
Police arrested Hunt and charged him with first-degree murder.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Seems it will be hard to make premeditated murder stick if they were tripping on acid.
Oh Khal, you are putting cart way ahead of the horse... Let's see if the police can keep track of the evidence before we start worrying about having a trial.
Good point, Andrew. Plus, make sure the DA's office doesn't forget to file.
Matthias Hutt... Santa Fe's entry for this years Darwin Awards.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.