TAOS — The Taos County Sheriff's Office has arrested Nathaniel James Bassett, 35, on suspicion of shooting and killing 43-year-old William Buchanan of Denver on Aug. 17 in Carson Estates.
According to court records that had been under seal until this week, Bassett is charged with first-degree murder along with four other counts: assault with intent to commit a violent felon, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; bribery of a witness, a third-degree felony; and possession of a firearm by a felon, also a third-degree felony.
Bassett was taken into custody Aug. 26.
An arrest warrant affidavit said Buchanan had traveled with two friends to retrieve some belongings from a home in Carson Estates when a fight broke out with the homeowner, who attempted to defend himself with a sword.
Witnesses said Bassett then arrived with a rifle and shot Buchanan at least once in the abdomen. Buchanan's friends were attempting to transport him to Holy Cross Medical Center when he died along U.S. 64 near the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge.
Bassett is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 14 in Taos County Magistrate Court.
