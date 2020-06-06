A stabbing in Santa Fe left one man dead and another in jail, police said.
Officers were called just after 11 p.m. Friday to Calle Atajo and Chestnut Street after a man called 911 asking for help, saying, "They were dying," according to Santa Fe police Lt. Jose Gonzales.
Officers found Matthias Hutt, 18, in a vehicle. He told investigators he stabbed his friend while they were "tripping on acid."
Police found the body of a man who appeared to have been fatally stabbed inside a home in the 1000 block of Calle Don Roberto near Las Acequias Park.
Investigators have not released the victim's name.
Police arrested Hutt and charged him with first-degree murder, Gonzales said.
When reached by phone, a member of Hutt's family declined to comment Saturday.
This is the city's second homicide in 2020. The first was 46-year-old Michael Sheffield, who was found dead in the 1500 block of Paseo de Peralta near the Allsup's on the corner of Cerrillos Road and South Guadalupe Street in January. Police have not made an arrest in that case.
The city had seven homicides in 2019, and two remain unsolved.
In February, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office charged Patricio Arnold Griego, 65, with an open count of murder in the shooting death of his younger brother, Jimmy Griego.
Authorities say Patricio Griego shot and killed his brother at their mother's home in Tesuque before fleeing to Santa Fe, where he was arrested the next day by a SWAT team.
