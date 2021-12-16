A Santa Fe man previously accused of a shooting and carjacking spree is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of 39-year-old Joseph Aiello, fatally shot at an Alamosa Drive home in early October.
Jay Wagers, 25, was arrested by Santa Fe police Oct 4 following a series of volatile incidents beginning at Owl's Liquors, where police believe he shot one man before fleeing on foot.
He was accused of attempting to steal numerous cars and even shooting at one, according to a news release. He later was located and apprehended on Santa Fe Indian School property.
Three misdemeanor charges and 13 felony charges stemmed from the afternoon slew of violence.
But police believe Wagers' violence started much earlier that day on Alamosa Drive in south-central Santa Fe, where he is accused of killing Aiello, according to the release.
Wagers is facing a charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm in the Aiello shooting.
"Santa Fe Police detectives have continued diligently investigating these incidents and have now confirmed through ballistic testing, that the firearm located on Mr. Wagers’ person at the time of incident was in fact the firearm that was used in all of the shooting incidents," the release said.
Wagers was booked into the Santa Fe County jail Oct. 5, where has remained since his initial arrest.
As the case continues to be investigated, people with information related to the incident are asked to contact Det. Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5401.
Seems like step #1 for being a murdering low life waste of space in this town is to first get a terrible, cheap throat tattoo.
Thanks for letting us know that he's been in custody and since when, also on the follow up on the new charges and the photo of him.
