JustinRomero1.jpg

Justin Romero

Santa Fe police arrested a man early Tuesday after he was found downtown with a sledgehammer and a bag filled with $131,613 worth of jewelry and other valuables.

Justin Romero, 40, of Santa Fe is charged with burglarizing the Earthfire Gems Gallery on Galisteo Street, where the stolen items were returned after his arrest, police said in a news release issued later Tuesday morning.

Romero also faces counts of possession of burglary tools; criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance, the news release said, adding Romero had an unrelated warrant out for his arrest at the time of the incident.

