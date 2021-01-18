Santa Fe police made a quick arrest in a homicide early Monday morning.
According to a news release the department issued Monday afternoon, 33-year-old Edwin Anaya has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after officers responded to a call at 2:18 a.m. saying someone had been shot at a residence on Rancho Siringo Road.
Officers canvassed the 2200 block of Rancho Siringo and found 40-year-old Peter Gurule with a gunshot wound in the doorway of a residence, the news release said. Other officers questioned Anaya at a nearby intersection about the incident and arrested him soon after.
Deputy Chief Paul Joye did not respond to follow-up questions Monday. Court records do not indicate Anaya has a criminal history in New Mexico.
Following a shooting at the Las Palomas apartment complex and a body found in a bathtub at the Green Tree Motel earlier this month, this is at least the third homicide investigation by Santa Fe Police in 2021.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
