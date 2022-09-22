TAOS — Police in Albuquerque have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a school shooting threat that spurred Taos Municipal Schools administrators to close district campuses Aug. 19.
Stephen E. Archuleta was arrested by New Mexico State Police on Aug. 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of making a bomb scare or shooting threat.
Archuleta — whom interim Superintendent Valerie Trujillo said was a former student in the Taos school district — was living in the Albuquerque area at the time of the threat.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a woman called state police to request a welfare check on Archuleta, "due to her friend Stephen posting a message on [Instagram] of him wanting to cut his wrist and stating, 'Don't be mad when more schools get shot up this year.' ”
Archuleta has a history of interactions with law enforcement in which he was accused of threatening or violent behavior, court records show.
He pleaded not guilty to the most recent charge and was ordered released on a $2,000 bond.
According to an order filed Aug. 29 in Taos County Magistrate Court, one of the conditions of Archuleta's release required him to seek treatment at Taos Behavioral Health, which declined to accept him as a patient. Archuleta was given several other treatment options, but Rio Grande Substance and Alcohol Abuse also informed Archuleta he was "ineligible for their services," according to court documents.
At the time of his arrest, Archuleta had a case pending in Sandoval County Magistrate Court, where he was accused of "use of telephone to terrify, intimidate, threaten, harass, annoy or offend," stemming from a June 6 incident in which he was suspected of sending threatening text messages to his father.
According to a criminal complaint, Archuleta's father told a Rio Rancho Police Department dispatch officer his son sent him multiple threatening text messages, including one message stating, "I am going to kill you, I have to kill you."
The officer wrote in the complaint the dispatch notes for the welfare check cautioned Archuleta "is extremely hostile and assaultive to law enforcement."
According to the complaint, Archuleta's father told police "his son has extreme mental issues," for which he "has been diagnosed and treated," but was not taking medication at the time.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.