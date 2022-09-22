TAOS — Police in Albuquerque have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a school shooting threat that spurred Taos Municipal Schools administrators to close district campuses Aug. 19.

Stephen E. Archuleta was arrested by New Mexico State Police on Aug. 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of making a bomb scare or shooting threat.

Archuleta — whom interim Superintendent Valerie Trujillo said was a former student in the Taos school district — was living in the Albuquerque area at the time of the threat.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

