A man was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm Friday after police responded to reports of gunfire in south-central Santa Fe.
Officers received a call around 2:30 a.m. of gunfire on the 2400 block of Camino Capitan, Santa Fe police Lt. Brian Rodriguez said.
No one was struck by gunfire, Rodriguez said.
Police ordered residents to shelter in place and the department's SWAT team was activated around 10 a.m., Rodriguez said. The SWAT team was called off around 4:30 p.m.
Officers obtained a warrant to search a home on Camino Capitan. They arrested Gilbert Coriz, 34, after they found him hiding in the house.
Rodriguez said police may make additional arrests as the investigation continues.
