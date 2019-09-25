Man arrested during Renezmae search gets jail time for probation violations

ALBUQUERQUE — Malcolm Torres, who had a relationship with the mother of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada, an Española girl who was found dead earlier this month in the Rio Grande, was sentenced Wednesday morning to serve 90 days of jail time for probation violations tied to previous DWI convictions.
Torres, 25, was arrested during an investigation into Renezmae’s disappearance on unrelated warrants accusing him of failing to comply with the requirements of his sentence in two drunken-driving cases, one in Albuquerque and another in Sandoval County.
Under the terms of his sentence, he could remain on unsupervised probation as long as he completed 24 hours of community service and attended DWI school, counseling and a victims’ impact panel. But prosecutors said there was no proof he completed any of that, and he had missed a meeting with his probation officer.
His attorney, public defender Carlene Miller, told a Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court judge the missing proof was due to bureaucratic error. Torres had received treatment in Rio Arriba County, she said, and attended DWI school and completed community service in Sandoval County.
Judge Maria Dominguez was not convinced.
“Very little was required of Mr. Torres initially, and quite frankly, looking at the record, it looks like nothing was done,” she said.
Dominguez revoked Torres’ probation and sentenced him to the maximum of 90 days in the Metropolitan Detention Center.
Torres has 26 days of credit for time he already has served in jail, so he is only required to serve the remaining 64 days. Dominguez also ordered him to complete an addiction treatment program in jail.
The judge said she would reconsider his sentence if Torres can provide proof he has complied with the terms of his DWI sentence.