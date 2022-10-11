A man arrested in the Plaza the day the Soldiers’ Monument was toppled in 2020 has filed a lawsuit against the city of
Santa Fe, Mayor Alan Webber and several police officers, claiming he was wrongfully arrested and suffered damage to his reputation after the incident.
An attorney for Dylan Wrobel filed the lawsuit Tuesday in First Judicial District Court.
In the document, Wrobel asks for a jury trial.
According to the lawsuit, Wrobel went to the Plaza on Indigenous Peoples Day with friends “to celebrate the state holiday.” He was there for about an hour before trouble erupted. He was arrested before the controversial obelisk — erected in the 1860s — was felled by protesters.
Wrobel faced a variety of charges, including felony battery on a peace officer, following the melee that ended with the destruction of the obelisk.
The lawsuit alleges Santa Fe police officers could not tell Wrobel what he was being arrested for until they met and decided to charge him.
In the news release, Wrobel’s lawyer, Eric Sirotkin, contended videos show Wrobel never assaulted the officer.
In a news release, Sirotkin said “the story about what happened on that day that has yet to be told.” According to the lawsuit, Wrobel was jailed for days in solitary confinement and also was denied prompt medical care.
The lawsuit also alleges Wrobel and another man were chained to an iron ring attached to a plywood wall at a booking center.
The lawsuit says Wrobel’s “good name and reputation was damaged as the City continued to wrongfully associate him with the felonious destruction of property that took place on the plaza. This set in motion media coverage that he was part of the group that was described publicly as thugs, vandals and criminals.”
Wrobel is asking for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, plus attorneys’ fees and costs, according to the lawsuit.