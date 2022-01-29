An off-duty police officer intervened in a fight and detained a man accused of shooting at a vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to Santa Fe police.
The driver of a black Dodge pickup truck tried to run over 21-year-old Daniel Martinez following a verbal dispute, according to police. Martinez went to his vehicle, retrieved a firearm and fired at least one shot at the truck, interim police Chief Paul Joye said.
The shooting occurred sometime after 3 p.m. at a Shell gas station at 4061 Cerrillos Road, Joye said.
Off-duty Lt. Jimmie Montoya, who was at the gas station coincidentally, announced himself as an officer and held Martinez until officers arrived and arrested him.
