A Santa Fe man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of threatening customers at a Speedway convenience store on Cerrillos Road.

Jose Escamilla-Cardona, 27, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; battery upon a peace officer; disorderly conduct and driving while under the influence of drugs, according to online court records.

A Santa Fe police officer responded to the Speedway, 4364 Cerrillos Road, at about 6 p.m. after receiving reports of disorderly conduct at the gas station, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. A woman flagged down the officer when he arrived and pointed him in the direction of a silver SUV. The woman told the officer that Escamilla-Cardona had threatened to shoot someone. Another witness told police he had hit several cars in parking lot while yelling obscenities at store patrons.