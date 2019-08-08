A Santa Fe County man and his nephew were arrested Thursday on suspicion of calling in threats earlier this week against the Santa Fe Police Department.
Police said the man is accused of referencing the mass shooting in El Paso.
“We are thankful to the New Mexico State Police and the FBI for their quick response to this situation,” Santa Fe police spokesman Greg Gurulé said in an email Thursday confirming the arrests of Moises Ortiz, 50, and his 16-year-old nephew.
“We take all threats seriously to ensure the safety and well-being of all visitors and citizens of Santa Fe,” Gurulé said, “including our professional staff and police officers at the department.”
The police department maintained “an increased security posture” at its Camino Entrada headquarters for about two hours following Tuesday’s threats, which were called in to the 911 dispatch center, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said.
Though Santa Fe police have declined to discuss the situation in detail, the alleged threats were outlined in an arrest warrant affidavit against Ortiz, filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court by state police. The warrant accuses Ortiz of felony assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of using a telephone to terrify, intimidate, threaten, harass, annoy or offend.
The affidavit said a “very agitated” 16-year-old boy initially called the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center at about 2 p.m. Tuesday and demanded a police detective call him back by the next day or “he would make an appearance at the police station” with a block of C-4 plastic explosive and a Glock 17 firearm.
The boy claimed the Santa Fe Police Department had not properly investigated his mother’s death Sunday. According to the affidavit, the woman died of a suspected overdose.
Santa Fe police returned the boy’s call and spoke with Ortiz, who said he was the deceased woman’s brother and also began railing about the investigation into her death, the affidavit said.
Ortiz at one point threatened to start another “El Paso,” according to the affidavit.
Santa Fe police referred the investigation to state police, who contacted Ortiz by phone Wednesday morning.
Ortiz again complained about the investigation into his sister’s death and reiterated his intention to act on his threats, the affidavit said.