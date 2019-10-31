Man acquitted in Rio Grande Gorge Bridge hit-and-run

TAOS — Law enforcement officers who investigated a hit-and-run at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge in August 2017 believed they had the right man, but a jury wasn’t certain following a trial for Juan Rodelas-Calzadillas of El Prado, charged with striking an elderly man on the bridge.
Rodelas-Calzadillas was acquitted Wednesday of all eight counts he faced at a trial in state District Court in Taos. He had been accused of hitting 74-year-old Charles Covington — and severing Covington’s leg — at the west end of the Gorge Bridge on Aug. 5, 2017, while driving a gray Chevy Cavalier.
The driver fled from the crime and law enforcement later found the car parked at an El Prado residence on Santistevan Road, where they arrested Rodelas-Calzadillas on charges tied to the hit-and-run.
John Lovelace, a prosecutor with the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, said there was no doubt the vehicle parked in the Rodelas-Calzadillas’ driveway was the one involved in the nearly fatal crash.
At trial, Lovelace described how a DNA test of blood and flesh found on the vehicle matched a sample from Covington. Without a reliable witness, he said, it was difficult to prove Rodelas-Calzadillas was driving at the time of the crash.
“We’ve received several conflicting reports from witnesses on the scene,” said Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe the day of the collision.
Some of the witnesses at the scene said they saw a male driver, while others said the driver might have been female.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
